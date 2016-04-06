Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Andrew Shaw (upper-body injury) missed his second straight game on Tuesday night.

G Corey Crawford will “absolutely” start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Joel Quenneville said. Crawford, who skated Tuesday morning and said he is “literally day to day,” has been out since March 14 with an upper-body injury.

D Duncan Keith served the third game of a six-game concussion after hitting Minnesota’s Charlie Coyle last week.

F Marian Hossa (lower-body injury) missed Tuesday’s game, but Quenneville said Hossa will return before the regular season ends Saturday.