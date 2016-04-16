FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
April 17, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Richard Panik was inserted into the lineup on Friday night in place of LW Brandon Mashinter.

D Duncan Keith was back in the Blackhawks’ lineup on Friday night after serving a six-game suspension that included the first game of the series for a high-sticking incident. D Erik Gustafsson was scratched to make room for Keith’s return.

LW Andrew Ladd has made two round trips to Chicago in the last three days as his wife gave birth to the couple’s third child early Thursday.

RW Marian Hossa was scoreless for the second game in the series despite having four shots on goal. Hossa scored only three goals in his final 13 games of the regular season and had just three assists in his last 17 regular-season games.

