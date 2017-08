Rookie F Ryan Hartman missed his second straight game with a lower body injury. Hartman said at Tuesday's morning skate that he hoped to return to the lineup Friday against Columbus. "We've got a really good medical staff here," Hartman told reporters Tuesday morning. "They did everything they needed to do, and luckily found out it wasn't too serious. (I'm) looking forward to getting back to being game-ready."

D Trevor van Riemsdyk was scratched.

D Michal Rozsival was scratched.