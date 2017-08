F Tyler Motte knocked-in a rebound from team captain Jonathan Toews off Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The goal was Motte's first in the NHL.

F Artem Anisimov played his first game at Nationwide Arena on Friday since being part of the trade that sent F Brandon Saad to the Blue Jackets in 2015. He missed last season's trip because of an injury.