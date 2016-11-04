Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

C Vinnie Hinostroza was a healthy scratch Thursday against the Avalanche.

LW Artemi Panarin capped win with a goal with just seven minutes remaining after taking a crossing pass from Patrick Kane.

D Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body injury) was scratched Thursday against the Avalanche along with D Michal Rozsival and C Vinnie Hinostroza.

C Andrew Desjardins is still slated to return on Sunday against the Dallas Stars, coach Joel Quenneville said at Thursday morning's skate. Desjardins has not played this season due to a lower body injury, but has returned to skating with the team.

G Corey Crawford registered his second shutout in the past five days and the 21st of his career with a season-high 38 saves as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.

C Jonathan Toews poked in rebound of a Duncan Keith shot from the blue line.

RW Marian Hossa scored a pair of goals as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.

