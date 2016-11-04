FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
November 6, 2016 / 3:26 AM / 10 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Artemi Panarin capped win with a goal with just seven minutes remaining after taking a crossing pass from Patrick Kane.

G Corey Crawford registered his second shutout in the past five days and the 21st of his career with a season-high 38 saves as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.

C Jonathan Toews poked in rebound of a Duncan Keith shot from the blue line.

RW Marian Hossa scored a pair of goals as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.

