Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

LW Artemi Panarin capped win with a goal with just seven minutes remaining after taking a crossing pass from Patrick Kane.

G Corey Crawford registered his second shutout in the past five days and the 21st of his career with a season-high 38 saves as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.

C Jonathan Toews poked in rebound of a Duncan Keith shot from the blue line.

RW Marian Hossa scored a pair of goals as the Blackhawks shut down the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night at the United Center.