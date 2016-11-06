Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Trevor van Riemsdyk was placed on injured reserve. Van Riemsdyk has not played since Oct. 22 due an upper-body injury.

F Andrew Desjardins was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Desjardins was placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 after he suffered a lower-body injury blocking a shot in a preseason game.

G Corey Crawford made 31 saves in Chicago's 3-2 victory in Dallas on Saturday. Dallas had an opportunity to tie the game late when Marcus Kruger was called for high-sticking with 1:49 remaining. The Stars pulled the goalie and had a 6-on-4 advantage for the rest of the game, but couldn't beat Crawford. "You don't want to be in that situation at the end, but our guys played it really well," Crawford said. "They stayed patient, especially with the extra man on for them. Our PK has been really confident of late, that was another solid win for us."

F Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist in Chicago's 3-2 victory in Dallas on Saturday.

F Artemi Anisimov has a point in a career-best 10 straight games after assisting on Patrick Kane's game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Dallas.