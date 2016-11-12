Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

LW Vinnie Hinostroza, a rookie, appeared in his first game since Nov. 1 and centered a line that included fellow rookie Ryan Hartman and Jordin Tootoo.

F Artem Anisimov did not play Friday night after suffering an upper body injury Wednesday against St. Louis. Quenneville said Friday there's a "good chance" Anisimov -- Chicago's points leader whose 11-game point streak ended Wednesday -- could return Sunday against Montreal. .

