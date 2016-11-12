FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 9 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Vinnie Hinostroza, a rookie, appeared in his first game since Nov. 1 and centered a line that included fellow rookie Ryan Hartman and Jordin Tootoo.

F Artem Anisimov did not play Friday night after suffering an upper body injury Wednesday against St. Louis. Quenneville said Friday there's a "good chance" Anisimov -- Chicago's points leader whose 11-game point streak ended Wednesday -- could return Sunday against Montreal. .

