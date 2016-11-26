Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to lead the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

C Jonathan Toews missed his first game of the season on Friday because of an upper-body injury he suffered when he hit the boards awkwardly in Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. "He's a tough player to lose," teammate Patrick Kane said. "There's more importance on the way you play every shift, whether it's myself or anyone on the team." Yet without Toews, the Hawks built a 3-0 lead, their first during their seven-game road trip. "We had more looks and got our chemistry back," Kane said about his line. "We did a great job getting that 3-0 lead and actually playing with a lead for once."

RW Marian Hossa needs four assists for 600 in his career. He is three shy of tying Alex Kovalev for 83rd on the all-time list.