Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Gustav Forsling and RW Jordin Tootoo were healthy scratches for the Blackhawks on Thursday.

G Corey Crawford made 30 saves Thursday in the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.

D Duncan Keith and D Brent Seabrook each registered two assists Thursday in the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.

C Jonathan Toews missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville said Toews is expected to resume skating either Friday or Saturday, but will be doubtful for Saturday's road game against Philadelphia.

RW Marian Hossa scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season 1:31 into overtime as the Blackhawks beat the Devils 4-3 on Thursday.

C Artem Anisimov returned to the lineup Thursday night after leaving Tuesday's game against the Panthers when he was hit in the heel by the puck. He scored a goal against the Devils.