9 months ago
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
December 5, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Scott Darling (27 saves) suffered his first regulation loss of the season (4-1-1) in Saturday's 3-1 loss in Philadelphia. Darling played in place of Corey Crawford, who underwent an emergency appendectomy Saturday morning. "It's a huge loss," Darling said of Crawford, who won Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. "He's the best goalie in the league. Him and (Montreal's) Carey Price are in a category of their own. He's been great every night and great for us all year. He's also a great guy, one of the boys. We missed him in the room today for sure. I hope he's getting better."

D Trevor van Riemsdyk returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 23 games with an upper-body injury.

