FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 17, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 8 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Scott Darling made 28 saves Thursday in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Islanders. Darling made his seventh straight start in place of Corey Crawford, who underwent an appendectomy on Dec. 3.

LW Artemi Panarin scored two goals and added an assist Thursday in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Islanders.

RW Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:13 left in the third period Thursday night as the Blackhawks came back from a pair of deficits to edge the Islanders 5-4.

G Corey Crawford, who underwent an appendectomy on Dec. 3, skated in Chicago on Wednesday but has yet to face pucks in the net.

D Duncan Keith registered two assists Thursday in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Islanders.

D Brent Seabrook recorded two assists Thursday in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.