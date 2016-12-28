FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 29, 2016 / 3:40 AM / 8 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Artemi Panarin has five goals and nine assists in a career-high eight-game points streak.

G Corey Crawford turned away 31 shots before being pulled for an extra attacker with about three minutes to play, but the Blackhawks lost 3-1 to the Jets. He lost for the second time in as many games after missing 10 following an appendectomy. It was his first home loss in regulation since Oct. 12.

C Artem Anisimov returned for Chicago after missing three games with an upper-body injury to post his 15th goal, but the Blackhawks lost 3-1 to the Jets on Tuesday.

