Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Artemi Panarin has agreed to a contract extension that will keep the rising star in the Windy City, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Details of the contract were not immediately known but the 25-year-old Panarin had been seeking a deal of around $6 million per season. The extension is expected to be officially announced on Thursday. Panarin is currently fifth in the league in points having compiled 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games. His 37 points are two more than reigning Hart Trophy winner and teammate Patrick Kane.