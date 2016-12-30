Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Brian Campbell was scratched Thursday, ending his streak of 423 consecutive games played.

G Corey Crawford made 36 saves in Chicago's 3-2 victory in Nashville on Thursday and made a shrewd veteran move in the process. Crawford appeared to skate into the path of Predators RW Craig Smith as Smith moved through the crease, and the ensuing contact drew the attention of rookie referee Jake Brenk. Smith was called for tripping Crawford, enraging the Nashville portion of a bi-partisan audience. There was more anger when Chicago cashed in the ensuing power play as Jonathan Toews tipping home Brent Seabrook's point blast. "I was moving forward," Crawford said. "I tried to brace myself, because it had happened earlier, but I didn't brace myself too well." Retired NHL referee Kerry Fraser weighed in afterward on social media, saying he would not give Crawford the benefit of the doubt and crease protection, and that the call should have been either interference or embellishment.

RW Patrick Kane recorded his 700th career point with the tiebreaking goal in Chicago's 3-2 victory in Nashville on Thursday. It was vintage Kane as he looked off a defender and let fly from the right faceoff circle, beating Pekka Rinne short-side for his 11th goal of the season. "Pretty cool number," Kane said of his 700th point. "I've played with some pretty good players. It just means I'm getting older, I guess. It's neat to reach these milestones."