Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Artemi Panarin had three points (1g, 2a) and now has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 10 career games against Winnipeg. It's the fourth time this season Panarin has registered a three-point game.

F Patrick Kane had two points and leads the Blackhawks with five points (1g, 4a) against the Jets this season. Kane scored his 269th career goal and is now the franchise's all-time goal scoring leader among American born players, passing Tony Amonte for sixth in franchise history.

D Duncan Keith had two points (1g, 1a) and now needs two points for 500 in his career. Keith finished a season-high plus-4 on the night.

F Marion Hossa scored his 20th goal of the season. It's the 15th time in his career he's reached the 20-goal plateau.

F Artem Anisimov had two points (1g, 1a) tonight, recording his 20th of the season.