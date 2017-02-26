FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
February 27, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 6 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jeff Glass was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Glass, 31, agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on Thursday to a two-year contract that runs through the 2017-18 season. The Calgary, Alberta, native has a 5-4-1 record, along with a 2.38 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 games with Rockford this season. Glass, who was a third-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2004 NHL draft, owns a 48-72-6 record in 147 career AHL games with Binghamton, Toronto and Rockford.

