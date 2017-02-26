Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

G Jeff Glass was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Glass, 31, agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on Thursday to a two-year contract that runs through the 2017-18 season. The Calgary, Alberta, native has a 5-4-1 record, along with a 2.38 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 games with Rockford this season. Glass, who was a third-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2004 NHL draft, owns a 48-72-6 record in 147 career AHL games with Binghamton, Toronto and Rockford.