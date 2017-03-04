Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Artemi Panarin scored two goals, including the deciding tally in a shootout, as the Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 for their 11th victory in their last 12 games. Panarin, whose goal with 1:14 remaining in regulation tied the game, beat Thomas Greiss for the game-winner after Jonathan Toews gave Chicago (41-18-5) the early edge in the shootout round.

C Nick Schmaltz, who had registered at least one point in each of his previous five games, did not play due to illness. F Ryan Hartman moved to the top line to take Schmaltz's spot.

G Corey Crawford finished with 31 saves for the Blackhawks. He returned after missing two games due to illness. Crawford was backed up by AHL call-up Jeff Glass, who replaced Scott Darling, who was out with an upper body injury.

C Artem Anisimov remains out after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Anisimov skated Friday morning, but was deemed not ready to play.