5 months ago
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
March 5, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 5 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Artemi Panarin scored two goals, including the deciding tally in a shootout, as the Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 for their 11th victory in their last 12 games. Panarin, whose goal with 1:14 remaining in regulation tied the game, beat Thomas Greiss for the game-winner after Jonathan Toews gave Chicago (41-18-5) the early edge in the shootout round.

C Nick Schmaltz, who had registered at least one point in each of his previous five games, did not play due to illness. F Ryan Hartman moved to the top line to take Schmaltz's spot.

G Corey Crawford finished with 31 saves for the Blackhawks. He returned after missing two games due to illness. Crawford was backed up by AHL call-up Jeff Glass, who replaced Scott Darling, who was out with an upper body injury.

C Artem Anisimov remains out after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Anisimov skated Friday morning, but was deemed not ready to play.

