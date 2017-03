D Niklas Hjalmarsson was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday, the Blackhawks announced. Coach Joel Quenneville expects Hjalmarsson to be available to play Thursday night against the Ducks at the United Center. The 29-year-old Hjalmarsson has been out since Feb. 23 with an upper-body injury. In 60 games this season, he has a career-high five goals and 14 points.