F Nick Schmaltz returned to Chicago's top line after missing two games due to illness.

D Niklas Hjalmarsson was back in the lineup after an upper-body injury kept him from playing the last four games.

D Johnny Oduya made his debut in his second stint with the Blackhawks since being acquired in a trade last week with the Dallas Stars. Oduya hadn't played since the trade while recovering from an ankle injury.