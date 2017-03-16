Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Luc Snuggerud and the Blackhawks agreed to terms on a three-year contract that begins next season and runs through the 2019-20 campaign. Snuggerud, 21, will report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Snuggerud, drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft, recently finished his junior season at the University of Nebraska Omaha where he was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference second team after registering career highs in goals (11), assists (20) and points (31) in 39 games.

C Artem Anisimov is expected to miss three to four weeks with a left leg injury, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville announced Wednesday. The timetable puts Anisimov's return either in the last week of the regular season or in the beginning of the playoffs. Anisimov, 28, sustained the injury late in the first period of Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the Canadiens after Alexander Radulov fell on his leg as they battled for a puck in the corner.