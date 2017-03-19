FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
March 20, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 5 months ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Ryan Hartman scored at 4:43 of overtime in Saturday's 2-1 victory in Toronto -- Chicago's fourth straight win and 11th in its last 13 games. "We've continued to stay hot and playing well every night," Hartman said. "I think we just try to win every night. We don't really try look at the standings too much."

C John Hayden scored his first career NHL goal in his second game in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory in Toronto. He scored from the left faceoff circle at 10:51 of the second period after the 22-year-old was set up by a pass from Jonathan Toews. Hayden signed a two-year contract Sunday after the Yale captain's collegiate career came to an end.

G Corey Crawford made 25 saves and earned an assist on Ryan Hartman's overtime goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Toronto.

RW Marian Hossa (lower-body injury) did not play Saturday. He suffered the injury that is not considered serious in the 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Hossa tested it in the morning skate.

