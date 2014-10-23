Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

Having collected points in each of their six games, the Nashville Predators have a chance to avenge one of their losses when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. The Predators dropped a 2-1 decision at Chicago on Saturday night in galling fashion, surrendering a short-handed goal in overtime to Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. Nashville has gone beyond regulation in three of its last four games, including Tuesday’s shootout win over Arizona.

Chicago also has earned points in each of its first five contests, although coach Joel Quenneville had not been satisfied with his team’s overall play until Tuesday’s 4-0 shutout of the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. “I thought it was our best game,” Quenneville said. “I thought we were better in all aspects of the game.” Aside from a sluggish start in their season opener versus Dallas, the Blackhawks have been peppering their opponents with an average of 44.3 shots over the past four games..

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Tennessee (Nashville).

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (4-0-1): Chicago learned on Wednesday that starting goaltender Corey Crawford will miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury, giving backup Antti Raanta his second straight start following his 32-save performance versus Philadelphia in his season debut. Raanta, who compiled a 13-5-4 mark with the Blackhawks as a rookie last season, doubled his career shutout total with Tuesday’s victory. “I was hoping more we could win. The shutout is always special,“ Raanta said. “Of course, it’s a great feeling and good way to start my season.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (4-0-2): Nashville made a blockbuster move to improve its offense in the offseason by bringing in former 40-goal scorer James Neal from Pittsburgh, but an under-the-radar signing has been paying big dividends. Center Mike Ribeiro, inked to a one-year deal after Arizona bought out the final three years of his contact, registered a goal and an assist against the Coyotes to extend his point streak to four games. “I‘m not the sniper, but if I can score a goal here and there like I have been doing lately, I think it’s good for confidence and hopefully I can keep it up,” Ribeiro said.

OVERTIME

1. Raanta made two starts at Nashville last season, winning the first 3-1 before giving up six goals in the second.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne is 13-10-3 against the Blackhawks, but backup Carter Hutton made 35 saves in the loss to Chicago on Saturday

3. Toews has 14 goals and 34 points in 36 games versus Nashville.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Predators 2