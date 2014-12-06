Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to extend their winning streak to six games as they once again take to the road for a four-game trek that begins Saturday against the Nashville Predators. Chicago wrapped up a 5-1-0 road trip with three straight victories before coming home to defeat St. Louis and Montreal. Captain Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal early in third period against the Canadiens on Friday to forge a 3-3 tie before Brandon Saad tallied with 27 seconds remaining as the Blackhawks won for the 10th time in their last 12 contests overall.

Nashville, which sits one point ahead of Chicago atop the Central Division, edged Martin Brodeur and the Blues 4-3 on Thursday for its fifth victory in six games. Mike Ribeiro recorded a goal and two assists while rookie Filip Forsberg notched one of each as the Predators extended their their home winning streak to seven contests. Nashville is 11-1-1 at Bridgestone Arena and has not lost in its own building since being blanked 3-0 by Pittsburgh on Oct. 25.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (17-8-1): Marian Hossa, who reached the 30-goal plateau for the eighth time in his career last season and has scored 29 on three other occasions, has netted three tallies in 26 games this campaign. While the 35-year-old Slovakian struggles, Patrick Kane has been on a tear since mid-November. The 26-year-old has registered a point in seven of his last 10 games, collecting eight goals and eight assists in that stretch. Saad has scored five goals in 26 contests, with two being game-winners.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (17-6-2): Despite its impressive home record, Nashville has been incredibly inept on the power play in Music City, scoring only once in 43 opportunities. In fact, the club has gone 12 home games without converting after going 1-for-3 in the season opener against Ottawa. “The deeper you go into the season, if nothing gets better, then something has to change,” defenseman Ryan Ellis told the team’s website. “But we’re working on it and we’re trying new things.”

1. The division rivals split their first two meetings of the season, with each posting a one-goal victory at home.

2. Nashville is 0-for-20 on the power play over its last six games.

3. Predators C Derek Roy is expected back in the lineup Saturday after missing three contests with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Predators 2