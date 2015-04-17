Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

There’s a new Darling on the sports scene in the Windy City, but the Chicago Blackhawks will revert to an old and familiar formula when they visit the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Blackhawks erased a three-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 victory in double overtime on Wednesday as rookie Scott Darling stopped all 42 shots he faced after replacing an ineffective Corey Crawford.

Despite the brilliant performance by Darling in his postseason debut, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville called it an ”easy decision“ to go back to Crawford for Game 2. ”It was kind of a no-brainer. It was probably a tougher situation to pull him out (Wednesday night),“ Quenneville said. ”He’s been our strength all year long. It was one period.” Nashville, which lost its final six games of the regular season, must regroup after bolting to a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes before giving up three goals in the second period. “Other than the second period, I thought we played a really good game,” Nashville captain Shea Weber said. “It just didn’t go our way, and now we’ve just got to move past it.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, RSN, CSN Chicago, SportSouth (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: While Darling was sensational and defenseman Duncan Keith delivered the game-winning tally with his first overtime goal in 94 postseason contests, the return of All-Star forward Patrick Kane sparked Chicago’s comeback. Back in the lineup for the first time since suffering a fractured collarbone on Feb. 24, Kane collected the primary assists on power-play goals by Patrick Sharp and captain Jonathan Toews to give him 93 points in 94 playoff games. The Blackhawks, who failed to score with the man advantage in their final six games of the regular season, tallied twice on the power play for the first time since March 14.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: Colin Wilson, who tallied once in the final 22 regular-season games, scored twice to ignite Nashville’s fast start, but center Mike Fisher suffered a lower-body injury early in the second period and is listed as day-to-day. “You could go down a checklist of things that you need from players on the ice, from faceoffs, leadership, power play, penalty kill, and you just keep checking the boxes when Mike comes out of the lineup,” coach Peter Laviolette said of Fisher. “Those are some big shoes to fill.” Goaltender Pekka Rinne’s late-season swoon continued - he is 0-2-3 with a 3.23 goals-against average in his last five starts.

OVERTIME

1. Toews registered his fifth game in the postseason with at least three points.

2. Nashville has been outscored 14-2 in the second period of its last eight games.

3. Chicago has played at least one overtime game in 12 consecutive playoff series, tying San Jose for the NHL’s longest active streak.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Predators 2