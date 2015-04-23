Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

(Updated: ADDS Selke Trophy finalists in OVERTIME)

After prevailing in a marathon triple-overtime contest, the Chicago Blackhawks can wrap up their Western Conference first-round playoff series when they visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in Game 5. Defenseman Brent Seabrook’s goal one minute into the third overtime lifted the Blackhawks to a 3-2 victory in Tuesday’s Game 4 and gave them a commanding 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette expects a big performance from his team, similar to its 6-2 victory in Game 2 after blowing a three-goal lead and losing in double overtime in the series opener. “Our guys are a resilient group,” Laviolette said. “They will not cave. They will not go away quietly. They’ll be ready to play Game 5, I promise you.” Predators captain Shea Weber missed the last two games and Laviolette is uncertain if he will be available Thursday. That will make the task even more daunting against a Chicago team that is 12-3 in close-out games under coach Joel Quenneville.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, RSN, CSN Chicago, FSN Tennessee

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Seabrook continued his penchant for delivering a huge goal, registering the ninth overtime tally of his career and third in the postseason - the first two of which came in Chicago’s run to the 2012-13 Stanley Cup. “Anytime you can contribute and help the team, it’s huge, it’s fun, it’s exciting,” Seabrook said. “I score eight or nine goals a year and a couple in the playoffs, but even a 50-goal scorer would be just as excited to score a big overtime goal.” Scott Darling, who has supplanted Corey Crawford in net, made 50 saves Tuesday to improve to 3-0 with a spectacular 1.05 goals-against average and .969 save percentage in the postseason.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: Nashville victimized Crawford for nine of its 13 goals in the series, but it’s been another story against Darling, who has turned aside 127 of the 131 shots he’s faced. Colin Wilson scored his fourth goal of the series in Game 4 after closing the season with a 15-game drought, but leading scorer Filip Forsberg has been blanked in three of the four games and 23-goal scorer James Neal (“We’ve got lots of fight left in us”) earned his first point of the postseason with a tally in Tuesday’s loss. Center Mike Fisher, a 19-goal scorer during the regular season, has been sidelined Game 1 with a lower-body injury and, like Weber, remains day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is among three finalists for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the league’s top defensive forward.

2. The Predators have been solid on the penalty kill in the past three games, snuffing out all nine chances by Chicago.

3. Seabrook is tied with Jeremy Roenick for second on the franchise list in playoff OT goals, one behind teammate Patrick Kane (four).

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Blackhawks 2