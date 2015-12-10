Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

After extending his career-high point streak with an empty-net goal in the first meeting, Patrick Kane looks to push his impressive mark to 24 games when the visiting Chicago Blackhawks complete a home-and-home series with the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Kane’s insurance tally served as his 600th career point in Chicago’s 4-1 triumph over its Central Division rival on Tuesday.

“Division games are always important, especially with how tight the standings are, and where we’re at right now,” said Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw, who scored a power-play goal on Tuesday. “We’ve got to prepare for a better Nashville team going into Thursday’s game.” Pekka Rinne, who made 20 saves in the loss, is expected to get the nod as he attempts to work his way out of his recent funk (1-5-2). “It’s all about results,” Rinne told the Tennessean as the Predators vie for just their fourth win in 12 outings. “To me, it’s hard to feel good about yourself when you lose games, and it’s no different right now. I’ve got to be better, find another gear and find a way to make saves when it’s key times.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (15-9-4): While Nashville is known as Music City, Corey Crawford didn’t like the song it was singing the last time he visited. Crawford, who made 26 saves in Tuesday’s home win, was blitzed for six goals in a Game 2 loss in the first round of last season’s playoffs. The two-time Jennings Trophy winner earned himself quite a few catcalls from the Predators’ faithful and an uncomfortable seat on the bench as backup Scott Darling was summoned to continue the series.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (14-9-5): Captain Shea Weber wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance on Tuesday, and he didn’t mince words in conveying that message. ”We’re not consistent; it’s not good enough,“ Weber said. ”You can sit here and say we’re getting chances, but who cares, we’re not winning games, we’re not scoring goals. That’s the bottom line; it’s not good enough.” A porous penalty kill hasn’t helped matters as the Predators have permitted at least one power-play goal in each of their last seven games.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Teuvo Teravainen has scored in back-to-back contests, marking the second time he’s done so this season (Nov. 2-4).

2. Nashville activated D Petter Granberg from the non-roster list on Wednesday and sent him to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League for a conditioning assignment.

3. The Blackhawks have killed off 14 of their last 16 short-handed situations in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Blackhawks 1