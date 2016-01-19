Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane apparently has pretty high standards as he told the team’s website that the club is on “a good little run here.” Kane looks to extend that “run” to a franchise-best 12th consecutive victories on Tuesday when the Blackhawks visit the Central Division-rival Nashville Predators.

Named the NHL’s First Star of the Week, Kane scored and set up a goal on Sunday as Chicago won 11 in a row for the second time in four years with a 5-2 victory over Montreal. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, who leads the league in goals (29), assists (40) and points (69), has two tallies and set up another as the Blackhawks have taken two of three from Nashville this season. Filip Forsberg and Eric Nystrom each scored as the Predators snapped a five-game skid (0-4-1) with a 3-0 triumph over Minnesota on Saturday. Both forwards have joined James Neal in tallying twice versus the Blackhawks this season while Mike Ribeiro has recorded a goal and two assists.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (31-13-4): While Kane’s goal scoring has dominated the headlines, captain Jonathan Toews is making some news of his own on the offensive end. “We’re on a bit of a roll right now,” said Toews, who has scored 10 goals and set up eight others in his last 16 games. “We’d love to continue that pace and keep the momentum that we have right now.” Toews recorded his second multi-goal performance of the season on Sunday and notched his 300th career assist to become the third member of the 2006 draft class to reach that milestone (Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom and Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux).

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (20-17-8): Former Blackhawk Carter Hutton turned aside all 29 shots he saw to record his first shutout on Saturday. When asked if Hutton or struggling Pekka Rinne will be in net on Tuesday, coach Peter Laviolette stopped short of making a public decision. “It’s a team sport, a team game,” Laviolette said. “We need all of our players to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs and then start that journey. We need everybody.”

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Andrew Shaw, who has three multi-point performances in his last five games, collected three goals and an assist versus Nashville this season.

2. The Predators have scored a power-play goal in three straight contests and four of their last five.

3. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford is riding a career high-tying eight-game winning streak, which was originally set from Feb. 20-March 5, 2011.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Blackhawks 1