Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

The Nashville Predators bolstered their already impressive defense in the summer by acquiring P.K. Subban from Montreal in a blockbuster deal for fellow blue-liner Shea Weber. The offensive-minded Subban will look to add to coach Peter Laviolette's up-tempo style for the Predators, who begin a season of great expectations at Bridgestone Arena on Friday in the opener of a home-and-home series versus the Central Division-rival Chicago Blackhawks.

Subban will join All-Star Roman Josi and fellow defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis with Nashville, which upended Anaheim in the first round before succumbing to eventual Western Conference champion San Jose in the second. The 27-year-old Subban eclipsed 50 points in three straight seasons with the Canadiens and should provide a jolt to an already potent Predators' power play (19.7 percent, 10th-best in league). Chicago converted on an NHL second-best 22.6 percent of its opportunities with the man advantage and was successful on one of four chances in a 5-2 season-opening setback to St. Louis on Wednesday. Veteran Marian Hossa, who is one goal shy of 500 for his career, notched an assist on Richard Panik's power-play tally in the opener and had a team-leading three shots on goal.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN Chicago, TVAS

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0): While reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews have plenty of experience under their belts, Chicago had five rookies in Wednesday's lineup - with four making their NHL debut. "There's definitely some learning going on," coach Joel Quenneville said. "We'll accept mistakes through hard work, because that's how you get better." Ryan Hartman, who was the Blackhawks' 2013 first-round pick, scored his first NHL goal on Wednesday while playing in his ninth career game.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2015-16: 41-27-14, 4th in Central): Filip Forsberg (franchise high-tying 33 goals) and James Neal (31 goals) lead a top-heavy offense that needs Colin Wilson to carry his form from the postseason (13 points in 14 games) into the regular season. In-season acquisition Ryan Johansen should take another step forward as the team's top center and veteran Mike Fisher - who was named the seventh captain in franchise history - looks to take over the leadership role from the departed Weber. Veteran goaltender Pekka Rinne, who will turn 34 next month, needs to prove he's ahead of the curve on Father Time after seeing his save percentage dip under .910 for the third time in four seasons.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago D Niklas Hjalmarsson will return to the ice after serving a suspension for charging St. Louis' Ty Rattie during a preseason game on Oct. 1.

2. Nashville lost 14 games that ventured past regulation last season, second only to Carolina (16).

3. The Central Division rivals will reconvene at the United Center on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Blackhawks 1