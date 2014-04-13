Preds top Blackhawks in back-and-forth game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For what was a meaningless game, the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators gave fans their money’s worth.

In a crazy, back-and-forth game that featured four goals in the last three minutes, the Predators delivered the knockout blow on a goal from right winger Patric Hornqvist with 58.2 seconds left, much to the delight of a sellout crowd of 17,355 fans at the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night who had watched their team play from behind most of the evening before rallying to win 7-5.

“Those chances you have to score if you want to win a lot of games. You can’t miss those. And so after that I really wanted to get a goal bad, and Cully found me there and it went it. It was nice to see it went over his shoulder,” Hornqvist said.

At 18:25 of the third period, the Blackhawks tied the score on a shot by center Andrew Shaw, which came 1:20 after Nashville center Paul Gaustad had given the Predators a brief lead.

With 14 seconds left, Nashville defenseman Shea Weber added an empty-netter.

Weber had a goal and an assist. Gaustad also had two assists and Nashville center Mike Fisher had three.

“I said to the players, I’ll say this to the (media), too, it was a microcosm of the whole season,” Predators coach Barry Trotz said. “We dug ourselves in a hole, dug ourselves out of a hole, got back in the hole, worked our way out of it, took the lead, gave it back, took it right back.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

Trotz wasn’t kidding. The Predators, out of the playoff chase for all practical purposes about the time March rolled around, haven’t gone down without a fight. After tonight’s win, the Predators have won five of their last six games and eight of their last 11, and two of those losses came in shoot-outs.

Unlike tonight’s game, though, it was too little, too late, as Nashville was eliminated officially earlier in the month.

Nashville fell behind 2-0 early but fought hard until it finally took a 4-3 lead when Weber’s shot deflected off goalie Antti Raanta and center Colin Wilson was there to score on the rebound at 7:05. But 55 seconds later, Chicago right winger Jeremy Morin’s wrist shot trickled underneath the pads of Predators goalie Pekka Rinne for the equalizer.

Earlier in the evening, the visiting Blackhawks, with thousands of their own fans in the building to cheer them on, looked as if they might run Nashville out of its own building. As the Predators tried to clear the puck out of their own end, left winger Brandon Saad intercepted it around center ice and skated toward the net. He left it for forward Ben Smith, who slapped it by Rinne at 4:11.

At 12:43, Chicago right winger Marian Hossa scored what was both a spectacular and improbable goal. Picking up a loose puck deep in Chicago territory, Hossa raced along the right board, cut to his right as he crossed Nashville’s blue line and arced around two Nashville defenders as he went behind the goal. Rinne was slow to react and by the time he turned his head to the right, Hossa had banked it off the goalie’s pad for an unassisted goal.

It was the 30th goal of the season for Hossa, marking the eighth time the 35-year-old has done that in his career, and the first since the 2008-09 season.

”We talked about it this morning, I said, “Hos, do you want to play tonight?’ and gave him the option. To have a chance to score 30 goals in this league is pretty good year, so I said, ‘Well, if you do score early, I‘m gonna pull you,'” coach Joel Quenneville said with a smile.

It was bad enough that Nashville coach Barry Trotz asked for a first-period timeout, but the second goal seemed to get the Predators’ attention. Just 14 seconds after Hossa’s remarkable play, Nashville center Craig Smith cut the lead in half, scoring directly off a faceoff at the Chicago end.

“We weren’t skating, we weren’t engaging, and I felt at that point in time before the game gets out of hand, let’s just slow this down and just refocus. This group is really good at that,” Trotz said when asked about the time-out.

At 6:22 of the second period, Hornqvist was skating behind the Blackhawks’ goal when he flipped it along the boards to Fisher, who slid it to defenseman Ryan Ellis as he stood about a dozen feet in front of the goal. Ellis slammed it past Raanta for the tie.

But the Blackhawks charged back to retake the lead later in the period. Left winger Bryan Bickell had the puck behind the red line to Rinne’s left when suddenly he saw left winger Matt Carey break wide open in the slot. Carey’s wrist shot was past Rinne for the first NHL goal of his career in just his second game.

When Fisher’s slap shot glanced off Raanta’s chest, Nashville’s Matt Cullen was there for an easy rebound goal that tied the score at 4:03 of the third.

Nashville went 4-1 against the defending Stanley Cup champs this season. The same team that’s had so much trouble scoring over the last two seasons tallied seven goals for the second time against Chicago this year.

“Don’t ask how that happened. I don’t really have an answer for you,” Trotz said. “I’ve got nothing.”

As for the Blackhawks, they’ll now head to the playoffs for the sixth-straight season. They’ll try to bring home the Stanley Cup for the third time in five years.

“It’s what it’s all about. It’s fun playing every night, playing the right way. ... That’s why at the end of it all, becoming the champion is the greatest feeling in the world,” Quenneville said.

NOTES: Saturday’s game is the final home game of the season for the Predators, and Chicago’s last regular-season game, period. ... Predators D Shea Weber entered Saturday with 53 points, which ties his career high previously set in 2008-09. ... Blackhawks D Duncan Keith was a healthy scratch. ... Chicago C Jonathan Toews (arm) was also scratched. ... Nashville RW Patric Hornqvist has been on a tear. His second-period assist gave him 16 points in his last nine games. ... Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa did not play in the second.