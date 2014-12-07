Hossa scores twice as Blackhawks take division lead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- File this one under the overdue category for Marian Hossa.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ right winger entered Saturday night’s Central Division showdown with the Nashville Predators stuck on three goals in 26 games.

Hossa nearly doubled that total with an empty-net tally and the game-winner as Chicago took over first place in the division with a 3-1 victory at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

“It was a great relief,” Hossa said of his first multi-goal game of the season. “It gives me a little extra jump and energy. I know our line felt pretty good tonight. Our team is playing well right now. Everyone is on the same page.”

Hossa has 469 goals, third among active players, but hadn’t scored since Nov. 22, when he notched a power-play marker in a 7-1 laugher at Edmonton. He broke a six-game drought the easy way as left winger Brandon Saad set him up in front of an open net at 2:48 of the second period.

With Nashville (17-7-2) pressing the attack in the last 90 seconds as it hunted an equalizing tally, Hossa got a break. A puck that appeared headed toward defenseman Ryan Ellis stopped in a pile of snow near center ice and Hossa pounced on it for an empty-net goal at 18:49, giving a large Blackhawks contingent in the audience of 17,212 one more reason to applaud.

It was the sixth straight win for Chicago (18-8-1) and its ninth in 10 games. It capped a four-day stretch in which the Blackhawks beat St. Louis, Montreal and the Predators.

“We’re winning important games right now, which is huge,” Hossa said.

Even more impressive is that Chicago won the last three without starting goalie Corey Crawford (left foot), who was injured after leaving a concert Monday night.

Rookie Scott Darling (3-1-0), a former Nashville farmhand, kicked aside 32 of 33 shots in a solid performance Saturday.

“The guys did a great job,” Darling said. “A lot of the shots were perimeter and they let me see (the puck) at all times.”

Predators coach Peter Laviolette felt his team could have done more to bother Darling, saying they didn’t create enough quality chances or block his vision of the puck.

“I think the way they played, and the way they played defense, had something to do with that,” Laviolette said. “They’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, and they don’t give up much, but we were jumpy with the puck early and turned it over a bit too much. I would have liked to generate more scoring chances than we did.”

It was just the second regulation loss at home for Nashville and its first since a 3-0 defeat Oct. 25 to Pittsburgh.

The Predators sparked their half of the bipartisan crowd 34 seconds into the third period as center Colin Wilson beat Darling on a 46-foot wrister just above the left faceoff circle. They buzzed the net more consistently in the final 20 minutes, but the 6-foot-6 Darling turned away their final 12 shots before Hossa’s game-clincher.

Saad, whose goal at 19:33 of the third period beat Montreal on Friday night, initiated scoring at 14:53 of the first period Saturday with a laser of a wrister from the left faceoff circle.

Although they were outshot 33-31, the Blackhawks didn’t play like a team on the second end of a back-to-back. They controlled most of the game until Nashville chased it during the third period.

“We kept the shifts short,” Saad said. “It was a big game and a good test for us. To come into their building, with them waiting for us, and play a great game was a good character game for us.”

Goalie Pekka Rinne (17-5-1) stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Predators, who play six of the next seven on the road and have just eight home games until Feb. 3.

NOTES: Nashville entered the night as the NHL’s least-penalized team at 7.0 minutes per game. Chicago was third at 8.3. ... Predators C Paul Gaustad (lower-body injury) missed his second straight game. ... The Blackhawks started Saturday night’s game leading the NHL in goal differential at plus-30 and shots per game at 36.0. ... Nashville D Roman Josi’s secondary assist on C Colin Wilson’s winning goal Thursday night gave him a helper in four straight games, tying his career high set Jan. 14-20, 2014.