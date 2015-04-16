EditorsNote: score fix in headline

Blackhawks erase 3-goal hole, top Preds in 2 OTs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Duncan Keith and the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t happy with their first-period performance Wednesday, but playoff experience proved to be a valuable teacher.

“We knew there was a lot of hockey left,” the defenseman said. “One thing we’ve done over the years is we don’t get too high or too low.”

Keith provided Chicago with a high in the second overtime, scoring the game-winner on a slapper from the left point as the Blackhawks wiped out a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 decision over the Nashville Predators and a 1-0 lead in a best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal.

Keith’s shot made a deserving winner out of backup goalie Scott Darling, who replaced Corey Crawford after the first period. A former Nashville farmhand, Darling stopped all 42 shots he faced, including a spectacular post-to-post kick save on defenseman Ryan Ellis during a third-period power play.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville wouldn’t commit to a starter for Game 2 Friday night, but he praised Darling’s effort.

“It was a great opportunity for him, and he seized the moment,” Quenneville said. “It’s one of the greatest performances you’re going to see.”

Meanwhile, Nashville absorbed a crushing loss despite outshooting Chicago 54-42. After losing their last six regular-season games to miss out on what would have been their first division title in franchise history, the Predators find themselves in an immediate hole.

“We can pull a lot of positives from this game,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said, “but we’ve got to win games. I thought the guys played hard tonight. But we’d rather sit in a different position.”

Like the one the Predators assumed after a dominant first period that saw center Colin Wilson sandwich goals around an easy tally for left winger Viktor Stalberg. Crawford contributed to his early departure, misplaying the puck behind the net as Nashville center Calle Jarnkrok swiped it and fed Stalberg for a virtual empty-netter.

Quenneville opted for Darling, equally peeved at his team and Crawford for the opening 20 minutes.

“I was nervous and excited all at the same time,” Darling said.

Darling eased into the game as Chicago stormed the Predators’ end, and the Blackhawks tied the score in the second period’s first 14 minutes. Defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson got the Blackhawks on the board at 1:43, and left winger Patrick Sharp and center Jonathan Toews followed with power-play markers.

Right winger Patrick Kane, back after missing the regular season’s final 21 games due to a fractured left collarbone, notched assists on both power-play goals.

The 6-foot-6 Darling faced just seven shots in his first 30 minutes, but Nashville controlled play for the next 30 minutes, creating a spate of good chances. However, the Predators couldn’t find the net’s backside as the sellout crowd of 17,225 vacillated between standing ovations and anxiety.

With fatigue appearing to take a grip on some players as the second overtime progressed, Keith suddenly ended the 3-hour, 43-minute drama with his 56-footer from just inside the blue line.

“Both teams were looking for misdirections in traffic, so getting a shot through there was a challenge,” Quenneville said of Keith’s blast.

Goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 38 saves for the Predators, who are making their first playoff appearance since 2012.

NOTES: Predators C Mike Fisher (lower-body injury) returned after missing the team’s final two regular-season games, but he left the game early in the second period and didn’t return. ... Chicago C Antoine Vermette, a trade-deadline acquisition from the Arizona Coyotes, was scratched. Vermette managed only three assists in 19 games for the Blackhawks. ... Nashville D Cody Franson, picked up in February from the Toronto Maple Leafs, was scratched because of an upper-body injury. ... Predators LW Eric Nystrom (lower-body injury) remains out. ... Chicago’s 24 regular-season road wins set a franchise record.