Predators overcome many obstacles in win over ‘Hawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After clinching a playoff spot March 28 in Washington, the Nashville Predators lost seven straight games, the seventh coming in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Midway through the second period Friday night, Nashville lost its best player with a potentially serious lower-body injury. Yet despite the losing streak, the injury and a botched non-call which led to Chicago’s tying goal in the second period, the Predators evened the series at a game apiece.

Center Craig Smith scored two goals, including one in a stunning late-game flurry, as Nashville turned a one-goal game into a 6-2 rout at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

“That’s a great confidence-booster right there,” said Predators goalie Pekka Rinne. “We played really well for the second straight game.”

However, the Predators may be without All-Star defenseman Shea Weber, who limped off the ice after a check by Blackhawk left winger Brandon Saad, and didn’t return. The team provided no update after the game on Weber’s status.

With Game 3 set for Sunday in Chicago, there will be a short turnaround time for Weber to sufficiently heal and play.

“You never like to lose any players,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said, “especially the captain of your team. But I liked the way we played. Everyone was locked into the moment.”

At least for the game’s final 30 minutes, Nashville didn’t appear to miss the durable Weber. It was at its best in a 2:19 stretch late in the third period, when it went from the prospect of protecting a one-goal lead to blowing the game open.

Center Filip Forsberg shoveled home his first goal from the goalmouth at 12:41. Smith followed with his second of the game, powering through two defenders, at 14:28 off Forsberg’s pass to make it 5-2.

Center Mike Santorelli capped the explosion with his first postseason goal at 15:00, sending the audience of 17,208 out of their seats for another celebration and also casting doubt on the status of Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford.

Pulled in Game 1 after giving up three goals on 12 first period shots, Crawford got the start ahead of backup Scott Darling, who backstopped Chicago to a 4-3 double overtime win after relieving Crawford in Game 1.

But Crawford did little to justify coach Joel Quenneville’s confidence in him, giving up six goals on 35 shots. That included center Colin Wilson’s third goal in two games from a bad angle that initiated scoring at 2:47 of the first period.

“Right now, it is pretty frustrating,” Crawford said. “We did a lot of good things in this game. There were just obviously too many goals.”

Trailing 2-1 after defenseman Roman Josi skated through most of the Blackhawks defense before beating Crawford with a wrister at 19:56 of the first period, Chicago tied it with a controversial goal.

Right winger Patrick Kane jumped on a loose puck and pumped a wrister past Rinne on the glove side at 10:32, but replays showed the Blackhawks had six men on ice during the sequence. By rule, it should have been a penalty for too many men on the ice.

As the fans loudly booed and Laviolette yelled at the officials to no avail, Rinne knew the score wasn’t going to change.

“I saw it right away,” Rinne said. “The bench was going crazy. But when the call is made, it’s made and they aren’t going to change it. We just had to regroup.”

Just over four minutes later, Smith swatted a rebound from the slot past Crawford to give the Predators a 3-2 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

And the sudden blowout may have given Nashville a much-needed shot of confidence.

“The win was a byproduct of our confidence,” Wilson said. “We played with it all night. We played with it on Wednesday. We just didn’t get the same outcome.”

NOTES: Chicago G Scott Darling set an NHL record with 67:49 of scoreless goaltending in a relief appearance when he got the win Wednesday night. He is the first Blackhawks rookie goalie to win his playoff debut since Ed Belfour did it 25 years ago. ... Nashville C Mike Fisher, who left Wednesday night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury, was scratched. ... Chicago D Niklas Hjalmarsson scored his second career playoff goal in the second period Wednesday night. His first was five years ago, also against the Predators. ... Nashville D Cody Franson replaced D Anton Volchenkov on a pairing with D Seth Jones for Game 2.