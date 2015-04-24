Forsberg hat trick helps Predators stay alive vs. ‘Hawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Filip Forsberg admitted that he was disappointed not to be a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top rookie.

The Nashville Predators’ center took out that frustration on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, keeping his team alive in their Western Conference quarterfinal series.

Scoring the first hat trick of his career, Forsberg paced Nashville to a 5-2 win, cutting Chicago’s lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

“I wanted to be one of the three finalists, but all the players in it are good,” he said of the Calder. “The most important thing was we got the win. Now we have to focus on Game 6.”

That will take place Saturday night in the United Center, where the Blackhawks can still wrap up the series with a win. But they will face the pressure of having to eliminate a desperate team, as well as possible uncertainty about their goaltending situation.

Backup Scott Darling, who replaced ineffective starter Corey Crawford after the first period of Game 1 and stopped 42 shots to get the win, then prevailed in Games 3 and 4, was touched for four goals on 27 shots.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Predators

Asked if Darling would get the call for Game 6, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville was short with his response.

“We’ll talk about it later,” he said.

Darling was solid for two periods, helping his team forge a 1-1 tie with 20 saves. But he and the defense broke down totally in a 2:27 span early in the third period as the Predators turned a potential season-ender into a celebration.

Left winger James Neal snapped the deadlock 47 seconds into the period with a wraparound, his second goal in as many games.

“We’ve been great all year in third periods and we showed why tonight,” Neal said.

After defenseman Michal Rozsival took an interference minor against center Matt Cullen, Nashville scored 32 seconds into the power play. Left alone in the slot, center Colin Wilson beat Darling for his fifth goal of the series at 3:02.

The standing-room only crowd of 17,238 had barely quit cheering that goal when Forsberg made it 4-1 just 12 seconds later, taking a pass from center Mike Fisher and whipping a 20-foot forehand past Darling to conclude the game-changing onslaught.

“They got a lot of excitement in the building after the first goal (of the period),” Quenneville said. “Three quick goals and that was the difference.”

Left winger Kris Versteeg pulled the Blackhawks within 4-2 at 14:52 off a great backhand feed from right winger Patrick Kane, but Forsberg finished off his hat trick at 19:49 with an empty-netter, inspiring a late-night shower of caps from the audience.

Chicago initiated scoring at the end of a dizzying stretch of 9:25 without a whistle. Center Brad Richards beat defenseman Cody Franson down the left side and wristed a shot through the legs of goalie Pekka Rinne at 13:27 of the first period.

Forsberg countered at 14:42, gathering a loose puck off a faceoff and beating Darling with a forehand. The game stayed even through the second period’s conclusion as the teams played at a blistering pace, requiring only 26 faceoffs and combining for just three minor penalties.

However, Forsberg and the Predators stood tall with their season at stake, earning another 60 minutes of hockey.

“If you win, you have Game 7 at home,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “If you lose, you start the summer. I don’t think the guys are ready to start the summer.”

NOTES: Nashville D Shea Weber (lower-body injury) missed his third straight game and the team has no timetable for his return. NBC Sports Network reported during the first period that Weber tore his ACL, but later backed off the diagnosis. ... Predators C Mike Fisher (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup after a three-game absence. He was injured early in the second period of Game 1. ... Tuesday night/Wednesday morning’s triple-OT win was the 102nd career playoff victory for Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, ranking him third in NHL history. ... D Roman Josi played a franchise-record 45:06 in the Predators’ triple-OT loss in Game 4.