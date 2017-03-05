Blackhawks pull out win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- If Saturday's battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks was indeed a playoff preview, expect a lively first-round battle.

The Predators and Blackhawks combined for 68 shots and eight goals at Bridgestone Arena, with the Blackhawks pulling out a 5-3 victory on Brian Campbell's game-winning goal.

Nashville is currently in third place in the Central Division, and Chicago began the night in second place in the Central.

Chicago won for the seventh straight time and improved to 12-1-0 in its last 13 games. The Blackhawks have won a franchise-high eight straight road games.

"It's a fun accomplishment knowing the organization has had a proud history and some great tradition here," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said of the road streak. "We did play in some tough buildings and some tough games and finding a way to win a lot of nights differently. Tonight was probably a good illustration of that."

The Blackhawks also won for the fourth time in five games against the Predators this season.

Campbell's game-winner came with just 1:05 left. He took a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Toews and beat Juuse Saros. Patrick Kane added an empty-netter for his second goal of the game.

"Toews made a great play hitting (Campbell) late. He made a great shot," Kane said. "It's looking like it's 3-3, you're going to overtime, and maybe you're looking to get the extra point there. All of a sudden it's 4-3 and you have to defend your empty net.

"I think in the last couple of games, just having that belief until the end. No matter what happens throughout the game, you just have to stay patient and hang in there throughout the game and have that belief."

Toews drew the interest of a number of Predators along the boards before flipping a backhand pass to Campbell for the winner.

"We had numbers back there," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "I think we were pursuing Toews. He's the kind of guy that can draw your attention where you want to make sure you're covered on him. As he pulled up, I thought our guys backed off, but just didn't have the angle on the pass he made."

The Predators dropped their second straight game after winning their previous four. Nashville suffered a similar defeat on Thursday, when Montreal scored with just nine seconds remaining to beat the Predators 2-1.

"It's tough. We need to find a way to get a point out of that game, for sure," Predators defenseman P.K. Subban said. "I think we played a really good game. But details, we've got to make sure that in those moments of the games, we're bearing down and understanding the importance of it.

"Good teams find a way to win and they're a good team. They capitalized on some of our mistakes tonight."

Right winger Viktor Arvidsson had tied the score 3-3 with 15:47 remaining in regulation with his second goal of the game -- and his 11th in the last 15 games. Arvidsson had little to shoot at from close to the goal line but still managed to laser a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Corey Crawford.

It marked the second time in three games the Predators rallied from two goals down to tie the score. They did the same in Buffalo last Tuesday, eventually beating the Sabres 5-4 in overtime.

The teams had split two goals in the final minute of the second period, which finished with Chicago ahead 3-2.

Toews put Chicago up 3-1 when he scored a power-play goal with 57 seconds left in the second period. But Calle Jarnkrok answered 14 seconds later, firing an unassisted wrist shot past Crawford to cut the Blackhawks' lead to 3-2.

It had taken the Predators 21 shots to beat Crawford, but they did so with 7:40 left in the second period, cutting Chicago's lead to 2-1. Arvidsson outbattled Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith for a loose puck at the base of the faceoff circle and whipped a quick shot past Crawford for his 22nd goal of the season.

Chicago's Jordin Tootoo had given the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead with 8:57 left in the second period, when he picked up the rebound of Brent Seabrook's shot and zipped it past Saros. It marked the first goal -- and the first point -- of the season for Tootoo, who was playing his 39th game.

The Predators posted the game's first 10 shots, but the Blackhawks survived the blitz and got their legs as the first period progressed.

Chicago took a 1-0 on Kane's power-play goal with 3:37 left in the opening period. He whipped a short-range wrist shot through traffic and over the left shoulder of Saros. The two goals by Kane gave him 50 points in 53 games against the Predators.

NOTES: The Predators played without D Ryan Ellis, who suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to Montreal. He was replaced by Anthony Bitetto, who played for the first time since Feb. 2. ... The Predators' scratches were Ellis, C Colton Sissons, RW P.A. Parenteau, Brad Hunt, LW Harry Zonierczyk. ... Blackhawks RW Jordin Tootoo, a fan favorite during his eight years in Nashville, dropped the gloves for a lively first-period bout with Predators LW Cody McLeod. ... Chicago scratched C Nick Schmaltz, D Johnny Oduya, C Dennis Rasmussen, G Scott Darling.