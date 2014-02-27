Preview: Blackhawks at Rangers

Captain Jonathan Toews skated away from the Sochi Winter Games with several fond memories - and a gold medal to boot. After helping guide Team Canada to glory, Toews looks to continue his positive momentum on Thursday, when he leads the Chicago Blackhawks into Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. Toews joined defenseman Duncan Keith and Patrick Sharp as the mighty Canadians skated to a 3-0 triumph over Henrik Lundqvist, Carl Hagelin and Team Sweden in the gold-medal match on Sunday.

While Toews found himself on the cover of Sports Illustrated, teammate Patrick Kane struggled through the Winter Games - highlighted by his two failed penalty shots as the United States dropped a 5-0 decision to Finland in the bronze-medal contest. While Lundqvist and Hagelin settled for silver in the Olympics, Mats Zuccarello suffered a worse conclusion to his Olympic experience - an injury. The Norwegian is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks after fracturing his left hand while blocking a shot.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (35-11-14): Although he was held without a goal in Sochi, Kane kept his head up when describing his Olympic experience. “I felt like I played decent and had enough chances to put up some good numbers,” said Kane, who finished with four assists. “Just didn’t happen that way. I‘m actually, if you can believe it, excited where my game is, where I can improve and get better.” Thursday’s contest wraps up a seven-game road trip for Chicago - with Saturday’s Stadium Series tilt versus Pittsburgh being played at Soldier Field.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (32-24-3): Cam Talbot has been confirmed to start against Western Conference-foe Chicago while Lundqvist is expected to get the nod in Saturday’s contest versus Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia. Although he stopped 150-of-159 shots to win five of his six contests in Sochi, Lundqvist told the New York Daily News that he didn’t feel exhausted entering a key stretch for the Rangers. “Physically, I feel great. Mentally, you spend yesterday, maybe a little bit today you spend to just let it all go and reflect a little bit, and you start preparing for what’s ahead,” Lundqvist said. “... I‘m really excited to start playing here for this final push.”

OVERTIME

1. Hagelin scored the go-ahead goal and Lundqvist turned aside 35 shots in New York’s 3-2 road victory over Chicago on Jan. 8.

2. Chicago acquired D Brian Connelly from Minnesota for LW Brad Winchester on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Connelly will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

3. New York summoned C J.T. Miller from Hartford of the AHL on Tuesday to replace Zuccarello on the third line.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blackhawks 2