Preview: Blackhawks at Rangers

The New York Rangers could receive a jolt to their lineup on Wednesday as captain Ryan McDonagh is in line to return against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. McDonagh has been sidelined for four games with a concussion after being punched by Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds on Feb. 6.

“I‘m good enough to go, as long as the coaching staff feels they want me,” McDonagh told Newsday. “I‘m not even thinking about it anymore.” The 26-year-old admitted that he has been inspired by the play of the Rangers, who are 5-0-1 in their last six contests overall and 8-0-2 in the last 10 at Madison Square Garden to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blackhawks had scored four goals during a three-game losing skid before their offense erupted in a 7-2 rout of Toronto on Monday. Rookie Artemi Panarin scored and set up a goal versus the Maple Leafs and netted his first career NHL tally in Chicago’s 3-2 season-opening loss to New York on Oct. 7.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (37-18-5): With veteran Marian Hossa sidelined with a left leg injury, Patrick Kane showed his team wasn’t going to be the worse for wear offensively by recording a four-point performance for the third time this season. Kane scored his team-leading 34th goal on Monday to go along with three assists to raise his point total to nine (four goals, five assists) this month. Richard Panik replaced Hossa on the team’s top line, but was held off the scoresheet for the sixth straight contest.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (32-18-6): While New York might see one defenseman return in McDonagh, another’s availability will be determined by the stork as Marc Staal’s wife is due to give birth to the couple’s second child on Wednesday. Defenseman Dan Boyle could also be absent as the veteran missed practice with the flu. Coach Alain Vigneault noted the team may reach out to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday should both Staal and Boyle be unable to play against the Blackhawks.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago has five power-play goals in the last two games after going 2-for-29 in the previous 10 contests.

2. Rangers C Derek Stepan has scored three goals in his last two games and also tallied in the team’s season-opening victory over the Blackhawks.

3. New York G Henrik Lundqvist and Chicago’s Corey Crawford are expected to start on Wednesday. Lundqvist made 32 saves in the season opener while Crawford turned aside 24 shots.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Blackhawks 2