Talbot, Rangers shut down Blackhawks

NEW YORK -- Wearing his trademark “Ghostbusters”-designed mask, goalie Cam Talbot turned into a goal-buster, shutting down the NHL’s most explosive team.

Talbot and the New York Rangers turned back the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

New York (33-24-3) received goals from center Derick Brassard and left wing Rick Nash in claiming its sixth win in the last seven games.

Chicago center Peter Regin scored his third goal of the season with 12 seconds left in the game.

Talbot made 31 saves in his second start during the past nine games. He was substituting for starter Henrik Lundqvist, who received the night off after playing in six games at the Sochi Olympics, leading Sweden to a silver medal.

Talbot captured the 11th win of his 18-game career.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 22 shots.

Chicago (35-12-14) leads the league with 207 goals and is tied with the Anaheim Ducks for the most points on the road (41). The Blackhawks are the only team in the league with three 20-goal scorers, and their 104 goals away from home are by far the most in the NHL this season.

”To come out and beat the defending champs coming off a break like that is a good measuring stick for us moving forward,“ Talbot said. ”We know when we play our best hockey we can beat anyone.

“It’s a good confidence-booster for us coming down the stretch.”

Moments after Regin’s first goal for the Blackhawks since coming over in a trade with the New York Islanders on Feb. 6, forward Patrick Kane had a great chance to tie the score from in close but was thwarted by a pad save from Talbot.

“It felt like the longest 11 seconds in the world,” Talbot said of the closing moments. “I didn’t think (the Blackhawks) were going to get down the ice that quick.”

Chicago finished 3-2-2 on its seven-game road trip that began in late January before the Olympic break.

Thursday’s contest was the first game back for both teams since the three-week break for the Olympics. The Rangers and Blackhawks had a combined 17 players appearing in Sochi. The Blackhawks seemed to be the more tired of the clubs, committing six giveaways, including one that led to Brassard’s goal.

Defenseman Duncan Keith led Chicago with five shots on goal.

Nash’s team-leading 19th goal at 15:53 of the third period gave the Rangers the two-goal cushion it needed.

The Rangers were able to kill off their third penalty of the game in the second period. Chicago managed only five shots on its three man-advantage opportunities.

“I really liked the way we played in the first two periods,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We didn’t give (Chicago) very much in the first two periods.”

Brassard’s 12th goal of the season provided the Rangers with a 1-0 lead at 10:14 of the first period. Left wing Benoit Pouliot started the play by intercepting Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews’ outlet pass near the right boards. Pouliot found Brassard in front the net, and Brassard scored on his own rebound.

New York successfully killed off two penalties in the first period against the league’s third-best power-play unit.

”I thought we were a little off tonight,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”The timing, the passing and maybe looking for one extra play. (The Rangers) defended pretty well, but I don’t think we put enough pucks to the net or enough bodies at the net.

“It took us a long time to finally break it. But it was an interesting last couple of seconds.”

NOTES: The Rangers and the Blackhawks have been separated by two goals or fewer in each of their past 12 meetings. ... The Rangers are 25-4-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. ... The outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field on Saturday is the Blackhawks’ first home game since Jan. 26. ... Rangers F Mats Zuccarello, the lone NHL player on Norway’s Olympic team, fractured his left hand in the tournament, and he will miss three to four weeks. ... Rangers C J.T. Miller was recalled from the AHL and skated on the third line with C Derick Brassard and LW Benoit Pouliot. He assisted on Brassard’s goal. ... Blackhawks D Duncan Keith led Team Canada with a plus-6 and was second in ice time during the Sochi Olympics. ... Chicago has six players with at least 10 goals this season.