Richards comes back to bite Rangers in Blackhawks’ win

NEW YORK -- Center Brad Richards built a reputation during his three seasons in New York as a player capable of scoring big goals when his team needed them most.

He did it again Wednesday night, only this time it was as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Richards broke a scoreless tie midway through the period with his 11th goal of the season and the Blackhawks edged the Rangers 1-0 in his first game at Madison Square Garden since the Rangers bought out his contract last summer.

After an unfettered Richards curled out from behind the net and wristed a shot over the catching glove of Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot, who made 30 saves, he celebrated by turning toward the glass along the right-wing boards and raising his arms to the crowd.

As much as he wanted to play it off as just another goal, the ear-to-ear grin on his face in the locker room after the game betrayed Richards.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Rangers

“Tonight was a little special,” Richards said. “It’s a bonus to get one in this building against them, but not in a bad way. I have nothing bad to say about the organization or New York. Everyone knows how much I love playing here. It was pretty cool to score against them and win the game.”

Goaltender Scott Darling made the goal count, stopping all 25 shots he faced to improve to 7-3-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in his rookie season. His best save came in the first period when Rangers left winger Rick Nash slipped behind the defense only to be stopped by the sprawling, 6-foot-6 goaltender.

“I was lucky he hit me in the leg with the puck,” Darling said. “The guys played awesome. They kept the scoring chances and shots down and made my life easy and I just tried to do my job.”

The Blackhawks (43-21-6) have won five of six and moved to within three points of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks for the best record in the Western Conference. They are also three points behind the Rangers (44-18-7) and the Montreal Canadiens for the league’s best record.

“That was a big win for us,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Across the board, it was a tight game, but it was an important two points for us.”

The Rangers had their five-game winning streak snapped, although they had a chance to take a 1-0 lead seconds before Richards scored.

Defenseman Dan Boyle took a cross-ice pass with the Rangers pushing on a three-on-two break and had Darling out of position. Boyle’s wrist shot rang off the crossbar and caromed away, allowing the Blackhawks to turn the puck up ice.

The Blackhawks caught a break in the first period when Rangers center Dominic Moore stashed a loose back past Darling, but the goal was waved off after an official blew the play dead before the puck crossed line.

“We had some posts and some really good looks at times,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said, “but it wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t going our way as far as the offense. I think we defended pretty well and wish we could have gotten one bounce or two or a deflection on the power play to find the back of the net.”

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said, “We missed a grade-A opportunity right before their goal. We gave (Richards) too much room there and he put it in the back of the net. That’s the type of game it was.”

Starting with the Stars on Saturday, Chicago’s next four games are against non-playoff teams, which means the door is open to make a push for home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Blackhawks can avoid a letdown, they could be looking down on the rest of the league by the end of the month.

“Each game will be a different challenge,” Quenneville said. “We’ve got some momentum. We should be excited about going to into Dallas and we’ll go from there.”

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Joakim Nordstrom returned from a four-game suspension. He replaced RW Kris Versteeg. ... The Blackhawks scratched LW Dan Carcillo and D Michal Rozsival. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist, out six weeks with a neck injury, addressed the media before the game and said he expects to be back soon. He will practice with the team for about a week before he and coaches decide when he will return to the lineup. ... New York RW Martin St. Louis (knee) is expected to miss 10-14 days. ... Rangers D Kevin Klein (arm) did not play. He is expected back in three weeks.