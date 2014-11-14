Preview: Blackhawks at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings continue their four-game homestand Friday, when they host the Original Six-rival Chicago Blackhawks. Detroit has earned three points over the first two games of the stretch at Joe Louis Arena, posting a 4-2 triumph over New Jersey last Friday before dropping a 4-3 decision to Tampa Bay in a shootout two days later. The Red Wings, who are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2) at home, hope to have Pavel Datsyuk back from a two-game absence due to a groin injury.

Chicago is coming off a three-game homestand during which it won the final two contests. After dropping a 3-2 decision to Washington in the opener, the Blackhawks cruised past San Jose on Sunday and edged the Lightning in a shootout two nights later. Chicago is riding a 12-game point streak against Detroit, going 9-0-3 since its last regulation loss in 2010-11.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (9-6-1): Defenseman Johnny Oduya is not likely to miss a game as he practiced Thursday without an issue after leaving Tuesday’s triumph with an undisclosed injury he suffered when blocking a shot. Daniel Carcillo also participated in practice but isn’t expected to return from his sprained knee until Sunday against Dallas at the earliest. Chicago needs more production from Patrick Kane, who has scored only four goals in 16 games and one in his last 11 contests.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (7-3-5): Datsyuk appeared in only eight games before going down with his groin injury. The 36-year-old Russian notched five goals and five assists after missing the first five contests of the season with a separated shoulder. Stephen Weiss, who has been sidelined with a groin injury and appeared in just game in 2014-15, also hopes to return Friday.

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings have scored three goals or fewer in each of their five games this month, going 1-1-3 in that span.

2. Detroit G Jimmy Howard is 0-3-4 in his last eight regular-season starts against the Blackhawks.

3. Chicago returns home to face Dallas on Sunday before closing out the month with a six-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 3