Preview: Blackhawks at Red Wings

The surging Detroit Red Wings look to continue their good fortune against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday when the Original Six rivals meet at Joe Louis Arena in the first of two encounters in a five-day span. Tomas Tatar had an assist as Detroit extended its winning streak to three games with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Dallas on Monday and also tallied in both victories over Chicago last season.

“The points are critical,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told reporters. “We gotta keep doing everything we can to get as many points as we can.” While Detroit’s five-game point streak (3-0-2) has helped launched it into contention with Florida and Tampa Bay for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Blackhawks have their own battle on their hands with the Stars and St. Louis in the ultra-competitive Central. Chicago has been idle since posting just its third win in eight outings with a 3-2 victory over NHL-leading Washington on Sunday. Andrew Ladd, who was acquired prior to the trade deadline, notched an assist in his first game back with the Blackhawks to extend his point streak to four games (four goals, one assist).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (39-20-5): Chicago’s toughest foe may very well be chemistry, as the club looks to have its new acquisitions mesh immediately with the existing group. While Ladd continued his hot stretch, Tomas Fleischmann also got acclimated with third-liners Teuvo Teravainen and Andrew Desjardins in Sunday’s win against the Capitals. There’s more in store for the Blackhawks, however, as Dale Weise is dealing with visa issues as he comes over from Montreal while veteran forward Tim Jackman is expected to see ice time following his trade from Anaheim. “I think everyone has their ideas of where the players are going to play, and as time goes on those things usually change around and I think that’s the genius of (coach) Joel (Quenneville),” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman told CSN Chicago.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (32-20-11): All-Star rookie forward Dylan Larkin (team-leading 19 goals) is keeping a level head as he works his way through his first scoring drought of the rookie season. “Just have to find a way to work through it and find a way to help the team, be more effective,” the 19-year-old Larkin told the Detroit Free Press after recording just one point - a goal - in his last nine games. Fellow first-year forward Andreas Athanasiou tallied twice versus Dallas to double his goal total while playing in just his 18th game of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit G Petr Mrazek is expected to make his first career start versus Chicago.

2. Blackhawks veteran RW Marian Hossa (lower body) did not travel with the club but Quenneville told the team’s website that “he’s close” (to returning).

3. The Red Wings have killed off all 17 short-handed situations over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Red Wings 2