Red Wings 5, Blackhawks 4 (SO): Darren Helm scored the decisive goal of the shootout in the sixth round as host Detroit snapped a seven-game regular-season losing streak against Chicago.

Veteran Todd Bertuzzi evened the bonus format by converting in the third round before Corey Crawford and Jonas Gustavsson held the fort over the next two turns. Helm put the Red Wings ahead by breezing in and wristing a shot past Crawford before Gustavsson denied Andrew Shaw to end the wild affair.

Gustav Nyquist scored and set up a goal while Tomas Tatar, Patrick Eaves and defenseman Kyle Quincey also tallied for Detroit, which pulled into a tie with Columbus for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Captain Henrik Zetterberg notched three assists and Gustavsson returned from a groin injury to make 31 saves in his first appearance since Dec. 28.

Former Red Wing Marian Hossa scored his sixth goal in as many games, Patrick Sharp netted his team-leading 26th tally and Marcus Kruger and Shaw also scored. Patrick Kane recorded two assists and Crawford turned aside 27 shots for the Blackhawks, who moved within three points of NHL-leading Anaheim.

Nyquist gave Detroit its first lead at 4-3 midway through the second period, converting a centering feed from Zetterberg. Chicago forged a tie 5:12 into the third as Kruger intercepted Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith’s ill-advised clearing attempt through the middle of the ice before snapping a shot off the right post and into the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hossa, who opened the scoring when the puck deflected off his shin and in, also has two assists during his six-game point streak. ... Sharp’s power-play tally snapped Chicago’s 0-for-12 drought with the man advantage over the past three games. ... Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson returned after a 10-game absence due to broken ribs.