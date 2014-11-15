Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 1: Luke Glendening registered a goal and an assist as host Detroit extended its home point streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Johan Franzen, Tomas Tatar and defenseman Brendan Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who improved to 2-0-1 on their four-game homestand. Jimmy Howard turned aside 25 shots for Detroit, which hasn’t lost in regulation at home since Oct. 11 against Anaheim.

Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who had their 12-game point streak versus the Red Wings come to an end. Corey Crawford finished with 33 saves.

Detroit got on the board at 6:08 of the first period as Glendening grabbed a rebound and roofed a backhander from the doorstep after Crawford stopped Drew Miller’s point-blank shot from the slot. Chicago pulled even just over five minutes later as captain Jonathan Toews made a backhand pass across the top of the crease to Kane, who beat Howard from the bottom of the left faceoff circle during a power play.

Zetterberg intercepted a pass at the top of the slot and dished the puck to Franzen, who put a backhander past Crawford 4:49 into the second session after the netminder made a failed poke-check attempt to give the Red Wings a 2-1 edge. Tatar buried a rebound from the left circle 70 seconds later and Smith sealed the win with an empty-netter late in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kane’s goal was just his second in 12 games. ... Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk recorded an assist in his return from a two-game absence due to a groin injury. ... Chicago went 9-0-3 against Detroit since its last regulation loss in 2010-11.