Panarin’s 2 goals lead Blackhawks past Wings

DETROIT -- The Chicago Blackhawks scored two power-play goals in 1:26 late in the second period and cruised the rest of the way to a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Artemi Panarin had two goals to lead Chicago.

The Blackhawks led 1-0 before Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg and defenseman Niklas Kronwall took penalties 47 seconds apart with less than six minutes remaining in the period.

Panarin put a cross-crease pass from Patrick Kane into the open side of the net from the bottom of the left circle with 5:26 left in the second period for a five-on-three, power-play goal to make it 2-0.

Kane scored his career-high 37th goal of the season at 16:00 of the second period for a 3-0 lead. He put a wrist shot past Mrazek from the inside of the left circle off the rush.

“Our power play has been very effective,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Scored a couple of big ones tonight and put us in a great spot.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Red Wings

Zetterberg talked about the sequence.

“In the second we worked ourselves into the game, had something going there,” Zetterberg, said. “And then unfortunately, I take a bad penalty and all of a sudden we’re down two guys and they score two quick ones. And it’s tough to come back three goals against this team but I thought we battled hard all the way until the end.”

Brent Seabrook and Kane a goal and two assists each and Andrew Ladd also scored for Chicago, while Corey Crawford made 31 saves.

“A couple of set plays and if they don’t work we let our skill take over,” Kane said about the Blackhawks 5-on-3 strategy. “It’s about having the right guys on the ice and when you get a chance, get excited,”

Brad Richards and Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit while Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

“I liked our chances. I thought Crawford was very good,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s what he does for them, I think. He consistently does that. He makes big saves at big moments, that’s why he is who he is. He’s a big piece of their team, similar to what we’ve gotten a lot this year as well. We know that’s going to happen, we’ve got to keep plugging.”

Richards spoiled Crawford’s shutout bid with a power-play goal with 9:49 left in the third period on a slap shot from the point. It was his eighth goal.

Ladd made it 4-1 with his 18th goal with 5:57 left and Panarin got his second goal of the game and 24th of the season, 35 seconds later.

“I think we had a good game across the board,” Quenneville said. “ ... I thought our team game with the puck was good.”

Nyquist got his 16th goal, with 2:09 left.

Seabrook gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 2:23 into the game. He beat Mrazek with a slap shot from the top of the right circle. It was Seabrook’s career-high 13th goal.

Mrazek said he should have stopped the shot.

“Yeah, the puck dropped in front of me, so it went through my glove” he said. “That is probably the one that I would want back.”

NOTES: Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg played in his 900th career game. ... Detroit G Petr Mrazek returned after missing a game with a sore groin. ... D Christian Ehrhoff made his debut for Chicago after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. ... Mrazek was also named to the Czech Republic team for the World Cup of Hockey, which will be held in September and October. Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk was named to the Russian team, F Justin Abdelkader to the United States team, C Henrik Zetterberg and D Niklas Kronwall to Team Sweden, LW Tomas Tatar to Team Europe and F Dylan Larkin to Team North America. ... Chicago RW Patrick Kane was named to Team USA, C Jonathan Toews, G Corey Crawford and D Duncan Keith to Team Canada, LW Artemi Panarin and C Artem Anisimov to the Russian team, C Teuvo Teravainen to Team Finland, D Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Swedish team and RW Marian Hossa to Team Europe.