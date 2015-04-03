Preview: Blackhawks at Sabres

With a postseason berth secured, the Chicago Blackhawks attempt to move closer to a division title when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Chicago clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 3-1 home triumph over Vancouver on Thursday as captain Jonathan Toews snapped a tie eight minutes into the third period and Marcus Kruger recorded a goal and an assist.

The Blackhawks are three points behind Central Division-leading Nashville and one in back of second-place St. Louis, which plays in Dallas on Friday. Chicago looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it takes on Buffalo, which has posted back-to-back victories for the first time since Feb. 24 and 26. The Sabres, who are last in the league but just two points behind Arizona, have not captured three in a row since recording a four-game winning streak from Dec. 9-15. The Blackhawks rolled past Buffalo at home on Oct. 11 as six different players scored in a 6-2 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (47-24-6): Chicago secured its seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, marking the first time it has qualified for seven straight postseasons since 1991-97. The Blackhawks agreed to terms with center Tanner Kero on a two-year contract Thursday. The 22-year-old, who will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League, recorded a career-high 46 points in 41 games as a senior with Michigan Tech this season.

ABOUT THE SABRES (22-47-8): Rasmus Ristolainen is likely to return to the lineup against Chicago after missing Wednesday’s triumph over Toronto due to the flu. The 20-year-old Finnish defenseman has scored a goal in each of his last three games. Tyler Ennis, who leads the team in both goals (19) and points (42), was back in action Wednesday after sitting out two contests with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford is one victory away from matching his career high of 33 set in 2010-11.

2. Buffalo LW Matt Ellis failed to get on the scoresheet over his first 33 games of the season before registering a goal and an assist against Toronto on Wednesday.

3. Toews’ game-winning goal Thursday was his sixth of the season, two shy of his career high set in 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Sabres 1