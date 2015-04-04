Toews’ late goals lift Blackhawks over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jonathan Toews came through yet again in the clutch for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Chicago captain, known for his ability to produce when it matters most, scored twice in the final 1:43 to lead the Blackhawks to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Toews’ two goals came 47 seconds apart in a frenetic finish.

“He’s had a big, big week. ... A special player, and the bigger the stage the bigger the response is,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “He’s one of those guys that he’s driven in a different manner than a lot of players. Big-time week for him.”

The goals came five days after Toews scored the game-winner with 31 seconds remaining against the Winnipeg Jets in his hometown.

The tying goal came on a rebound opportunity in front of the Buffalo net. After defenseman Duncan Keith’s long shot from the point was stopped, Toews pounced on the rebound and poked it into the net.

The game-winner was even more impressive. After a turnover by Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen at the blue line, Blackhawks left winger Brandon Sodd found Toews with a drop pass and the captain lifted a quick wrist shot into the top corner of the net with 56 seconds remaining.

“Big goal for us to tie it,” Toews said. “I don’t think we expected to score two that quickly. I think at that point any team would’ve been thinking about going to overtime. Glad to have salvaged a point for a so-so effort in the third.”

Keith and left winger Patrick Sharp also scored for the Blackhawks (48-24-6), who are one point behind the Nashville Predators at the top of the Central Division. Each team has four games remaining.

Goalie Scott Darling made 35 saves for Chicago.

Right winger Marcus Foligno scored two goals and left winger Johan Larsson scored for the Sabres (22-48-8), who once again received a mixed reaction from the hometown crowd. With many Sabres fans hoping for the top pick in the draft -- and either prospect Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel -- each of Chicago’s two late goals received raucous ovations from a mixed crowd that did feature a large contingent of Blackhawks fans.

Goalie Anders Lindback made 32 saves for Buffalo.

“When we first played them in the beginning of the year, I think they just walked over us like we weren’t even there,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “It was a big improvement.”

“They got Toews out there. He’s won almost every championship that there is to win ... That’s why those guys are big players.”

Chicago’s skill and speed were on display from the very start, but the Sabres clawed their way back as the game went on.

Keith opened the scoring 2:16 into the first period on a hard slap shot from behind the left circle. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Sharp made it 2-0 six minutes later following some terrific skating in the Sabres end. The Blackhawks winger cut inside and took advantage of some open space before beating Lindback with a hard wrist shot.

The Sabres were much improved in the second period and eventually evened the score.

Foligno got the Sabres on the board with 6:50 remaining in the second following some nice work in front of the Blackhawks net. After a save by Darling, Foligno controlled the puck with his left skate before putting a backhand chance in.

Larsson made it 2-2 with a power-play goal 4:29 into the third period. Following a blast from Ristolainen, Larsson tipped the shot from close range for his fifth goal of the year.

Foligno made it 3-2 on an outstanding individual effort with 7:18 remaining. His initial shot attempt was deflected by Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook and stopped by Darling’s right pad. Foligno then quickly followed up on the rebound and scored on the forehand.

After winning four in a row, the Blackhawks are hoping to take their momentum into a pair of key games against the rival St. Louis Blues. With playoff positioning and a potential division title on the line, the teams square off on Sunday and Thursday.

“Huge games for us,” Quenneville said. “They’re four-point games with so little time to make up ground so we’ll see how it sorts out.”

NOTES: LW Daniel Carcillo, D Michal Rozsival, RW Kyle Baun, C Joakim Nordstrom and D Michael Paliotta were scratched for the Blackhawks. ... D Mike Weber, LW Matt Moulson, RW Jerry D‘Amigo, G Matt Hackett and G Chad Johnson were scratched for the Sabres. ... Before the game, the Sabres recalled F Tim Schaller from the AHL’s Rochester Americans. It was Schaller’s sixth recall of the season. With Rochester this season, Schaller is second on the team in points with 41 (15 goals, 26 assists) in 59 games. ... This was the second and final meeting between the Sabres and Blackhawks this season. Chicago beat Buffalo 6-2 on Oct. 11.