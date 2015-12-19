Kane powers Blackhawks past Sabres in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Patrick Kane’s point streak may be over, but the highlights keep on coming.

Four days after his franchise-record 26-game point streak came to an end, the right winger scored late in regulation and then again in the shootout to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

“It was very important that he was productive at the right times tonight and he’s been doing it every game,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said.

Kane’s heroics began with 33.5 seconds left in regulation when he evened the score at the end of a 6-on-3 advantage. With two Sabres -- defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and defenseman Josh Gorges -- in the penalty box and Crawford pulled for an extra attacker, left winger Artemi Panarin found Kane all alone to the right of the net for his 20th goal of the year.

The game-winner then came in the second round of the shootout. Kane methodically skated up ice before avoiding a poke check and launching a backhand shot into the top corner of the net. Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons was stopped moments later to seal the victory.

“Exciting,” Kane said. “We made it a little tough on ourselves to make it come down to the end there. Didn’t have a power play all game and we got two at the end there, so it was nice that we took advantage of it. Great pass by (Panarin) there, and nice to finish it off and tie it up. Definitely a special ending.”

Kane received a chorus of boos in his return to his hometown. After being investigated in the offseason for an alleged sexual assault in Buffalo, he was booed loudly whenever he had the puck.

“I’ve had a lot of games in this building when I was a younger kid,” Kane said. “I can remember them booing Eric Lindros when he was on Philly and he got thrown out of the game with about 10 minutes left, and it wasn’t fun anymore to watch the game ‘cause no one was booing him. I‘m on the road team. They are cheering for the Sabres. Nothing you don’t expect, and sometimes that stuff kind of gets you into the game.”

Center Dennis Rasmussen also scored in regulation for the Blackhawks (19-11-4). Goalie Corey Crawford made 25 saves.

Center Ryan O‘Reilly and defenseman Cody Franson scored for the Sabres (14-16-4). Goalie Chad Johnson made 26 saves.

“I thought it was a very good game for our team, especially the second and third period,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “It was probably some of the best hockey we played in a long while. ... They come back and get one right at the end. Not going to lie: It hurts.”

O‘Reilly gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 3:20 remaining following a terrific feed by right winger Sam Reinhart. O‘Reilly found Reinhart behind the Chicago net. Reinhart then went back to O‘Reilly, who tucked a hard wrist shot inside the near post.

O‘Reilly lamented a missed opportunity to seal the game with 1:05 remaining in regulation. He fired a long shot at the empty net from the Sabres’ end but just missed.

“It’s about results,” O‘Reilly said. “It’s embarrassing, pathetic and it’s not good enough. That goes in, we win the game. Again, that’s on me. I have to put that in. They came back and they scored there.”

Rasmussen opened the scoring 6:04 into the game. The Blackhawks’ center powered past Sabres left winger Evander Kane in the Sabres’ defensive zone and beat Johnson with a wrist shot to the short side. It was Rasmussen’s third goal in his seventh game with the Blackhawks.

Buffalo got on the board 6:37 into the second period following an error by Crawford. After a hard pass around the boards by Sabres center Jack Eichel, Crawford attempted to play the puck from behind his net but missed. He was slow to return, and Franson fired the puck into the net from the right wall before Crawford returned.

NOTES: Sabres center Tyler Ennis returned after missing 12 games due to an upper-body injury. ... LW Marcus Foligno and D Carlo Colaiacovo were scratched for the Sabres. Foligno is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. ... D David Rundblad, C Marcus Kruger and LW Brandon Mashinter were scratched for the Blackhawks. Kruger will miss four months after undergoing surgery to fix a dislocated left wrist. He suffered the injury Thursday in the Blackhawks’ 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Blackhawks this season. Their next meeting takes place Jan. 8 in Chicago. ... This was the fourth of 11 afternoon games for the Sabres.