Preview: Blackhawks at Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks hold the distinction of being the NHL’s highest-scoring team, but they sure haven’t looked the part of late. After getting shut out for the second time in three contests, the Blackhawks aim to bounce back when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Chicago remained one point shy of recording its sixth consecutive playoff appearance after dropping a 3-0 decision to Boston on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup final.

The Blackhawks’ offensive troubles have been compounded by the absence of Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to a knee injury. While Kane is Chicago’s second-leading scorer, Ottawa lost its top gun in that department as Bobby Ryan is out for the rest of the campaign because of a sports hernia. Ryan intended to have the surgery at the conclusion of the season before aggravating the injury last weekend.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), RSN East, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (42-17-15): Captain Jonathan Toews collected three goals and an assist in Chicago’s wild 6-5 victory over Ottawa on Oct. 29. Marian Hossa netted a tally and set up two others to continue his strong showing versus his former team (six goals, 18 assists in 16 games). Hossa, who recorded 188 goals with Ottawa from 1997-2004, sits 10 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (29-29-14): Ottawa’s downward spiral continued on Tuesday as it suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida for its 11th setback in 14 games (3-8-3). Clarke MacArthur scored versus the Panthers and notched a pair of assists in the previous meeting versus the Blackhawks. Kyle Turris scored and set up a goal against Chicago and notched two assists on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago has won six of the its seven meetings with Ottawa.

2. Senators G Craig Anderson, who is expected to return from an upper-body injury, owns a 4-1-2 lifetime mark versus the Blackhawks.

3. Chicago boasts an 11-1-3 record in the second half of back-to-back contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Senators 2