Preview: Blackhawks at Senators

Patrick Kane attempts to match Bobby Hull’s franchise-record 21-game point streak on Thursday as the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Ottawa Senators. The NHL’s First Star of the month for November, Kane started December off on the right foot on Tuesday as he recorded his 12th goal and 32nd point of his sizzling stretch in Chicago’s 2-1 setback to Central Division-rival Minnesota.

“It would be nice, especially when a guy like Bobby Hull has the record, but it’s not really something I‘m thinking about,” Kane told reporters. “... I‘m just trying to play the game and help my team the best I can.” Like the Blackhawks, the Senators are looking to prevent a three-game winless skid after dropping a 4-2 decision to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Mike Hoffman continued his torrid stretch with his seventh goal in as many contests, but he has been held without a point in three career encounters with Chicago.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (13-9-3): While Kane has been white-hot, captain Jonathan Toews has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three contests. Toews, however, has heated up when facing the Senators, scoring two goals in Chicago’s 5-4 victory in a shootout on Oct. 30, 2014, and has six tallies and two assists in his last four meetings. For all of his success, Kane was held off the scoresheet in the last encounter in Canada’s capital and has just three points (two goals, one assist) in eight career meetings with the Senators.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (12-7-5): Ottawa saw forwards Milan Michalek and Mika Zibanejad exit Tuesday’s contest - with the former out indefinitely with a broken index finger on his right hand while the latter is listed as doubtful with a head injury. Their absences will allow Colin Greening to make his season debut despite being recalled from the minors a week ago. Chicago native Craig Anderson is likely to make his ninth straight start on Thursday, and owns an impressive 5-2-3 mark versus the his hometown team.

OVERTIME

1. Kane, who can tie Hull’s mark set during the 1971-72 season, is the first NHL player with at least one point in 20 consecutive contests since Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby recorded a 25-game streak from Nov. 5-Dec. 28, 2010.

2. The Senators have killed off 22-of-23 short-handed situations in his last seven contests.

3. Chicago G Corey Crawford has stopped 38-of-41 shots to secure a pair of victories in two career appearances versus Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Senators 1