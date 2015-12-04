Senators 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

OTTAWA -- Winger Mike Hoffman scored his second goal of the night 30 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Hoffman was set up alone in front after Senators defensemen Erik Karlsson outraced Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane for a loose puck along the left-wing boards.

It was the 10th venture into overtime for the Senators this season

Kane had a goal and two assists to extend his consecutive games point scoring streak to 21 games, tying a franchise record set by Bobby Hull.

Kane’s linemates, center Artem Anisimov and winger Artemi Panarin, had the other Chicago goals.

Winger Bobby Ryan sparked the Senators with a goal and two assists, while winger Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa.

Karlsson wound up with three assists.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson was a busy man, stopping 35 shots. Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford made 23 saves.

The Blackhawks scored the only two goals of the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Kane got the first, with Chicago enjoying a 5-on-3 man-advantage. From the bottom of the right wing face-off circle, he squeezed a shot through Anderson’s legs at the 3:27 mark.

Kane then set up the second Chicago goal at the 16:52 mark. He shoveled a short pass to Panarin at the Ottawa blue line, then watched his linemate cruise across the high slot before taking a wrist shot that handcuffed Anderson.

It took Hoffman 92 seconds from the opening face-off to score his eighth goal in eight games. He wired a shot from the left-wing offensive circle after taking a pass from center Kyle Turris, who was just behind the Blackhawks goal line.

The Senators went up by two at 7:42 of the first, when Ryan beat Crawford with a short side shot while the Senators enjoyed a power play.

NOTES: Senators C Mika Zibanejad missed a game for the first time this season while recovering from a head shot by Flyers D Radko Gudas on Tuesday. Zibanejad was on the ice before the morning skate, and coach Dave Cameron said he was “closer” to returning. ... Senators LW Colin Greening played his first NHL game of the season. Greening, who was recalled from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton last week, had one goal in 26 games for Ottawa in 2014-15. ... Senators D Patrick Wiercioch suited up after missing the previous two games as a healthy scratch, as Ottawa went with seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the first time in years. ... The Blackhawks’ scratches were D David Rundblad, C Andrew Desjardins and RW Viktor Tikhonov. ... Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa played his 20th game against the Senators, with whom he starred from 1998-2004. In the previous 19 games, Hossa had eight goals and 20 assists.